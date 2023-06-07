Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.05 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $26,508.86 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $514.15 billion and $24.05 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.27 or 0.00419760 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00113041 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00022867 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000454 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,395,375 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
