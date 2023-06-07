Bitcoin (BTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.46 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $26,408.56 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $512.21 billion and $18.46 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00421858 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00114515 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00023245 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,395,781 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
