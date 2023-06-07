BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Shares Up 12.6%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.65. 50,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 668% from the average session volume of 6,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

BK Technologies Stock Up 12.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John M. Suzuki acquired 2,350 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $31,701.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $127,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,150 shares of company stock worth $42,362. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BK Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 533,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 590,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 443,157 shares in the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

Featured Articles

