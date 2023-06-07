Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Black Hills from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Insider Activity at Black Hills

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Black Hills by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $6,776,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 6.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 17.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 539,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Featured Articles

