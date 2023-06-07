Black Swift Group LLC Buys New Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 789,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,376,000 after acquiring an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $26,824,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in DaVita by 54.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after buying an additional 113,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,972. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. DaVita’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,933 shares of company stock worth $3,829,657. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.