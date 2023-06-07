Black Swift Group LLC Buys Shares of 59,860 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 240,844.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,354,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,179,000 after buying an additional 1,353,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after acquiring an additional 891,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,451,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after acquiring an additional 883,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,259.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 930,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 862,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. 3,664,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,883. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

