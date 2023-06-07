Black Swift Group LLC Invests $1.06 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in American Tower by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, reaching $192.65. 923,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,592. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.01. The company has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.56.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

