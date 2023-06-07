Black Swift Group LLC Makes New $679,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth $547,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after buying an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 980.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XOP traded up $4.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.69. 3,392,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $170.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.19 and a 200-day moving average of $132.04.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

