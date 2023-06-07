Black Swift Group LLC Makes New Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,359,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.90. 117,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.70. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $206.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIRE. DA Davidson increased their target price on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

