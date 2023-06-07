Black Swift Group LLC Purchases New Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,728 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,845,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 708,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 622,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 327,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

MiMedx Group Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,803.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,425.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,715 shares of company stock worth $520,081 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 245,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,905. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. Analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Further Reading

