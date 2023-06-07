Black Swift Group LLC Purchases New Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,728 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,845,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 708,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 622,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 327,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
MiMedx Group Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 245,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,905. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.41.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. Analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MiMedx Group
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
