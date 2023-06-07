Black Swift Group LLC Sells 893,247 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893,247 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,598,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,555,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,344 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,076. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $51.27.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

