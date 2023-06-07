Black Swift Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Black Swift Group LLC reduced its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Alcoa makes up approximately 0.9% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after buying an additional 3,944,846 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $2,362,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Alcoa stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.62%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

