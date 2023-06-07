BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI) Announces Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 4.64 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 139.89 ($1.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 134.01. The company has a market capitalization of £264.85 million, a P/E ratio of -871.88 and a beta of 0.67. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 144.50 ($1.80).
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- The Dave & Buster’s Rebound Is Still In PLAY
- Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software’s Investment Appeal
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.