BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI) Announces Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 4.64 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 139.89 ($1.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 134.01. The company has a market capitalization of £264.85 million, a P/E ratio of -871.88 and a beta of 0.67. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 144.50 ($1.80).

Get BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust alerts:

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.