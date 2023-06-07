BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 3rd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MUE opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 894.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

