BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on June 30th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51.
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
