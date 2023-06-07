BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on June 30th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,595,000 after acquiring an additional 39,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

