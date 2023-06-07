Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. 2,041,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,929,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Blue Apron Trading Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $44.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.88 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a negative return on equity of 230.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron

About Blue Apron

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

