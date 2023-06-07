Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. 2,041,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,929,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
Blue Apron Trading Up 6.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $44.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.88 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a negative return on equity of 230.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron
About Blue Apron
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Apron (APRN)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.