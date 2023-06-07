Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.84. 203,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 241,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLBD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. American Securities LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,577,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

