Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.79

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 5828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Bluegreen Vacations Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $583.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.46 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 323.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. engages in real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through Sales of VOIs and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. The Sales of VOIs and Financing segment includes marketing and sales activity related to VOIs.

