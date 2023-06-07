Blur Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, Blur has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $34.91 million and $32.81 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 489,127,709.66514456 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.452377 USD and is up 5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $39,985,876.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

