BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Hits $40.31 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. BNB has a total market cap of $40.31 billion and approximately $794.06 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $258.66 or 0.00975760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,855,283 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,855,360.0383993. The last known price of BNB is 278.75949 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1446 active market(s) with $679,206,245.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

