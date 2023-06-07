Bokf Na Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Stryker by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 40,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Argus boosted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Insider Activity

Stryker Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $275.42. 129,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,653. The stock has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.78 and a 200-day moving average of $266.90. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

