Bokf Na Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,514,205. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 1.7 %

NTAP stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,659. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.91.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.81.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

