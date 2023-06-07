Bokf Na Increases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,986 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $32.09. 1,274,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,578,636. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.