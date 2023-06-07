Bokf Na Purchases 2,873 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.13. 42,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,261. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 5,200 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

