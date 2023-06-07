Bokf Na Sells 1,189 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after acquiring an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.01. The stock had a trading volume of 121,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,487. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $108.64 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.28.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Progressive

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

