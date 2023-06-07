Bokf Na Sells 291 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bokf Na cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.27.

Paychex Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.79. 141,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average is $113.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

