Bokf Na Sells 5,163 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Avory & Company LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Salesforce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.82. 1,732,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,762,446. The company has a market cap of $207.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.74. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,300 shares of company stock worth $37,217,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

