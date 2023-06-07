Bokf Na Sells 5,598 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 825,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,180. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.