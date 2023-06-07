Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Trading Up 9.1%

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07). Approximately 68,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 137,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Bonhill Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The company has a market cap of £6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides analysis, insight, networking, and data for financial services and business solutions communities in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media.

