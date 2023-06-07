BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BorgWarner by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.25. 522,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,504. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

