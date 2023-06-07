BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $51.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,664. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 2,705,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,430,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 835,394 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,362,000 after acquiring an additional 786,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.