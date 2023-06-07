Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Director James Mark Elliott Sells 48,101 Shares

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) Director James Mark Elliott sold 48,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $14,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,455.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Mark Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boxlight alerts:

On Thursday, May 25th, James Mark Elliott sold 46,026 shares of Boxlight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $11,966.76.

Boxlight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 336,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,172. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.37. Boxlight Co. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boxlight Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $2.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,515,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 792.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxlight Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, selling, and providing interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. It also designs, manufactures, and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.