Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 181,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 50,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $205.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38.
About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bragg Gaming Group (BRGGF)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.