Brian Armstrong Sells 29,730 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,827.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Wednesday, May 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,715,718.30.

On Monday, May 8th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,681,528.80.

On Monday, April 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70.

On Monday, April 10th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,860,503.40.

On Monday, March 27th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $1,868,827.80.

On Monday, March 20th, Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $128,478.86.

On Friday, March 17th, Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26.

On Friday, March 17th, Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 3.2 %

COIN stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,688,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,873,996. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The company had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,845 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,417 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 33,762 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,581,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,704 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 24,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COIN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.48.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.