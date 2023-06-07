Brighthouse Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:BHFAM)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.