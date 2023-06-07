Brighthouse Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:BHFAM)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
