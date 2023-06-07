Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirova grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 45,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 185,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $81.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
