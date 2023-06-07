Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT at $21.30

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

CSWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.59%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

