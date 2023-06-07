Brokerages Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price at $158.71

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 215,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,281,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 514,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after purchasing an additional 112,315 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $131.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.82. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

