Brokers Issue Forecasts for Flowers Foods, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Flowers Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.