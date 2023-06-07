Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 23,262 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,525,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.62% of Match Group worth $187,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,062,000 after buying an additional 2,647,743 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,816,000 after buying an additional 1,547,256 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 350.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,854,000 after buying an additional 910,029 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Match Group by 1,340.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 935,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,805,000 after purchasing an additional 870,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

