Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,660,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 306,757 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $428,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.76. 3,699,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,082. The stock has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

