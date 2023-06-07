Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218,911 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Ecolab worth $262,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 122.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ECL traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.78. The stock had a trading volume of 352,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day moving average is $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.64.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

