Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,534,223 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 463,151 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.6% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $852,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $13.06 on Wednesday, reaching $419.83. 1,791,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

