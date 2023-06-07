Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.11 Billion Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190,949 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.51% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,106,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,565,540,000 after buying an additional 256,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,200,398,000 after buying an additional 135,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,879,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,780,655,000 after buying an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $520.07. 581,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,290. The company has a market cap of $200.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

