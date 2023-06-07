Brown Advisory Inc. Has $235.73 Million Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,089,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 735,016 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of Genpact worth $235,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Genpact by 148.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Stock Down 0.2 %

G stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.36. 575,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,031. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,997,028.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,997,028.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,904,645. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

