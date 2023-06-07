Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Moody’s worth $183,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moody’s Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $329.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,333. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Stories

