Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 188,745 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,424,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,745 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 1.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.68% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $601,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.48. 796,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,708. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.78 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.38.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

