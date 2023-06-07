BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BRP by 103.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,986,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at about $19,626,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BRP by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,421,000 after buying an additional 250,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in BRP by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 378,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,816,000 after buying an additional 192,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $76.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. BRP has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.34.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 315.38% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.31%.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

