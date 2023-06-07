BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.06-$9.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.09 billion-$8.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.97 billion.

BRP Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.39. BRP has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $90.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $78.19.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. BRP had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 315.38%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. DA Davidson cut BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in BRP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in BRP by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Further Reading

