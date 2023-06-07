Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.85 and last traded at C$8.85. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.89 to C$10.48 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.18.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

